PSL 2021: Twitter reacts to star-studded opening ceremony | February 21, 2021

The star-studded opening ceremony of the sixth installment of Pakistan Super league (PSL) was held at the National Stadium Karachi on Saturday.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made sure to follow the safety precautions and held the ceremony without live audience. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani kicked off the ceremony and welcomed the international cricket stars in the country.

The ceremony was on aired on Geo Super live and fans were super excited to see their favorite stars including, Atif Aslam’s spell bound performance and Humaima Mallick’s grooving dance to singer Imran Khan's beats.

Fans also enjoyed the stunning performance by the PSL 6’s anthem, featuring Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners as they performed on Groove Mera.

Netizens took their opportunity to react on the ravishing moments from the ceremony. Like the anthem, social media seems divided with their responses on the ceremony as well.

Here are some of the tweets about the ceremony.



