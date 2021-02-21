Mikaal Zulfiqar thinks actors should be paid for reruns Web Desk | February 21, 2021 Mikaal Zulfiqar said ‘If only we got paid for reruns. Would never have to work another day in life’

Mikaal Zulfiqar thinks actors should be paid for reruns

Pakistani model and actor, Mikaal Zulfiqar took to Instagram and posted a photo of one of the scenes from his drama serial Diyar-e-Dil and suggested that the actors needs to be paid for the reruns.

The actor took to Instagram story and wrote, “Actors should get paid for reruns. It’s unfair. Start a movement!”





Zulfiqar shared one more picture and captioned it as, “Hum TV is airing Diyar-e-Dil for the umpteenth time”.

In another story, Mikaal stated, “If only we got paid for reruns. would never have to work another day in life.”

Moreover, actor Yasir Hussain also took to Instagram and agreed with Zulfiqar. He wrote, “Shukar hai khuda ka kisi senior actor ne ye bat keh hi di. Mikaal Zulfiqar aap chah gaye hain.”

TV drama Diyar-E-Dil aired in 2015 and the cast of the drama included Maya Ali, Sanam Saeed, Osman Khalid Butt, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ahmad Zeb, Ali Rehman Khan and late Abid Ali.