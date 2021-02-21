Chrissy Teigen remembers late son Jack Web Desk | February 21, 2021 Chrissy Teigen paid tribute to late son Jack on his due date

On Saturday, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram Story and honored her late son Jack on what would have been his due date.

The 35-year-old posted a picture of her three bracelets which had names of all her three children- Late Jack, 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles.

Teigen captioned the photo as, “Today was your due date. We love you forever”.

Last year in September, the author announced that she and husband John Legend had lost son Jack.

Chrissy wrote on Instagram, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough”.

“We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us,” she added.