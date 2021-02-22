Dirilis: Ertugrul actors and producers welcome Pakistani stars in Turkey Web Desk | February 22, 2021 Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed meet 'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actors and producers in Turkey

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al welcomed Pakistani actors Humayun Saeed, Reema and Adnan Siddiqui in Turkey on Sunday. The artists and producers from two countries have joined hands to produce a Pak-Turk joint production.

Celal, who was overwhelmed with the love and hospitality during his visit to Pakistan, had invited his Pakistani friends and fellow actors to visit Turkey. Recently, he shared a picture with Pakistani celebrities enjoying their dinner together.

Popular Pakistani stars Saeed and Siddiqui had also left their fans stunned as they surprised them with selfies taken at the airport before flying to Turkey.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho duo was also joined by veteran actress Reema Khan on their visit to Turkey. The ever gorgeous Reema also shared a picture with the production team of Dirilis:Ertugrul on her Instagram handle.





After huge success of the historical drama Diliris Ertuğrul in Pakistan, speculations are growing on what’s coming for the audience from such talented actors and producers' collaboration.