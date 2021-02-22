Vidhu Vinod Chopra confirms ‘PK sequel with Ranbir Kapoor Web Desk | February 22, 2021 ‘PK’ sequel in works, Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead actor reportedly

The Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer PK is one of Bollywood’s megahit blockbuster films. The film released in 2014, revolved around the story of an alien (played by Khan) who is super confused with the concept of God on earth and finding his way back to his home planet.

The Rajkumar Hirani-directorial gave Bollywood some of its iconic dialogues and received huge appreciation worldwide. Recently, film producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra has announced that there is sequel of PK in the pipeline and the news has left audience with excitement.

The viewers who enjoyed Khan’s amazing hunt to find his remote control to go back to his planet, remember the film’s climax scene, in which Ranbir Kapoor made a cameo appearance. The sources have reported that Kapoor might play the lead role in the possible sequel of PK.

The Indian media outlet Mid-Day reported that filmmaker Chopra has said that they will make a sequel. He also stated that writer Abhijat Joshi will soon start writing the script for the upcoming film. “We will make the sequel. We had shown Ranbir [Kapoor’s character landing on the planet] towards the end of the film, so there is a story to tell. But Abhijat (Joshi, writer) has not written it yet. The day he writes it, we will make it,” he said.

PK also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in an essential role. The film did a remarkable business of over Rs 340 crore at the box office.