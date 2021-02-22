Katrina Kaif recreates Jack Blacks viral video ‘Stay At Home Web Desk | February 22, 2021 Katrina Kaif recreates Jack Black’s viral video ‘Stay At Home’

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is one of the talented and gorgeous faces of the Indian film industry.

The stunning actress, who was last seen on big screen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan has recently dropped her amazing dance skills in her latest video on Instagram. She surprised her fans as she has recreated the fun version of dance video Stay at Home.

Stay At Home is the latest viral video of dance routine by The Holiday star, Jack Black that is making rounds on the internet

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress blessed her fans’ timeline on Sunday evening. She shared a dance video in which, Black’s dance routine can be seen on the one side of the screen and Kaif performing the same steps.





Just like Black in the video, the Bang Bang actress too opted for cowboy boots to recreate the dance moves and left her hair open. While, sharing the video, in the caption she wrote, "On one fine sunny day - this seemed like a good idea jackblack I really hope we get to dance a duet together one day."

On the work front, Kaif, 37, will be seen next in horror-comedy Phone Bhoot along with co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.