Saif Ali Khan gets legal notice after calling Raavan humane

Web Desk | December 16, 2020

Saif Ali Khan maybe be in deep trouble after his insensitive comments toward religion.

The actor, who is currently working on a mythological epic Adipurush said the movie will show the 'humane' side of Raavan and ‘justify’ his abduction of Sita.

While many did not like Saif's remark, an advocate went onto file a case against the Agent Vinod actor. Soon after the legal notice, Saif in no time issued an apology to all those who got hurt.

It all started in a promotional interview where Saif, who plays Raavan in Adipurush, talked about his upcoming character.

“It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose.” However, after facing backlash, he retracted his statement.



The trial will now be held on Dec.23 in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in Uttar Pradesh.

