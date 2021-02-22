Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advanis Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to hit the theatres in November Web Desk | February 22, 2021 Filmmakers announced release date of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in November

The wait is finally over for fans as the release date of Bollywood’s most-anticipated sequel of horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been finally announced. The film starring B-Town’s talented actors, Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu is set to hit the theatres on November 19, 2021.

After strict lockdown and safety precautions, Bollywood is finally making a move to release the highly-anticipated films in theatres.

The film features Kiara, Kartik and Tabu in the lead role. It is the sequel Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa that was released back in 2007.

The movie was delayed for its release on the initial date in July 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic. However, the latest release date announcement was made on the official T-series Twitter handle. The producers of the film have announced the new release date, along with the official film poster.

Taking to Twitter, the T-series wrote, "The edge-of-the seat comedy psychological thriller, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 starring TheAaryanKartik, #Tabu & advani_kiara will release in theatres on 19th November 2021. Produced by #BhushanKumar, MuradKhetani & #KrishanKumar under the banner of TSeries & Cine1Studios. The film is directed by BazmeeAnees & written by farhad_samji & #AakashKaushik."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by renowned filmmaker Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.