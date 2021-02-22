‘Pawri girl aka Dananeer Mobeen celebrates 1M IG followers Web Desk | February 22, 2021 ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ girl Dananeer achieved milestone, hits 1 million followers on Instagram

‘Pawri’ girl aka Dananeer Mobeen seems to be in a happy space as she just reached 1 million followers on Instagram. All eyes are on the social media influencer ever since her video went viral in Pakistan as well as in India.

The social media sensation rose to fame through her viral video in which she says,

“Yeh Hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari pawri horahi hai [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party]”.

Many celebrities and followers from both India and Pakistan recreated Mobeen’s video.

Previously, while talking about her video, Dananeer said, “I was just out with my friends and took out my phone to capture the moment”.

Mobeen also stated in a video message that, “I am so grateful that I was able to bring a smile to the faces of my large family of followers. Very overwhelmed right now, it’s crazy. I am so happy that you are enjoying this video so so much”.