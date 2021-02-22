Kanye West having hard time amid Kim Kardashian divorce proceedings Web Desk | February 22, 2021 Kanye West is being ‘unresponsive’ and ‘distant’ amid divorce from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West having hard time amid Kim Kardashian divorce proceedings

Kanye West is reportedly having an ‘especially tough’ time after Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce on Friday.

According to reports, the 43-year-old is being ‘unresponsive’ and ‘distant’ amid divorce proceedings.

However, a source told Us Weekly that the rapper 'knew it was coming’ but he is having a hard time as the 40-year-old was always his ‘dream girl’.

The source said, West has been “trying to throw himself into work the past few weeks” to distract himself.

The source further added, “Kim was always Kanye's dream girl — even before they got together — so the thought of her not being his wife anymore is a lot to take in”. He is also unsure “whether it's the best decision for their family or not”.

In 2013, talking about Kim, West said, “I loved her from the first day I saw her”.