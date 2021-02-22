Wasim Akram gives insight into life beyond cricket Web Desk | February 22, 2021 ‘When I feel like relaxing, I end up spending time with wife Shaniera’ says Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram gives insight into life beyond cricket

The Pakistani cricket legend, Wasim Akram appeared in an interview and talked about his wife Shaniera Akram and life beyond cricket.

Akram said, “I have become very talkative over the years and this has to do with my wife Shaniera, she talks a lot”.

He continued, “Shaniera is so full of energy that at times when I feel like relaxing, I end up spending time with her and in turn, talking more than usual to match her pace and vibe”.

While talking about staying in limelight, Wasim stated, “I retired in 2003, so almost 18 years? Till this date whatever I have done or whoever I have become is a result of a conscious effort to adapt and change with the public’s interest in mind”.

Looking back at cricket days, Wasim shared, “If any cricketer claims that he has never thought about being surrounded by women on the field, believe me, that’s an obvious lie”.

He added, “There were two reasons why anyone wanted the third man or fine leg position in Sharjah, first there was a shade there and second, there were women”.