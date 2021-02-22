Kangana Ranaut unveils details of relationship with father Web Desk | February 22, 2021 Kangana Ranaut disclosed details of tumultuous relationship with father

On Sunday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and revealed about her tumultuous relationship with father and why she left her home at an early age.

Ranaut tweeted, “My father has a licensed rifle and guns, growing up he didn’t scold, he roared. Even my ribs trembled. He was famous for gang wars in his college which gave him a reputation of a gunda (gangster) I fought with him at 15 and left home, becoming the first Baaghi Rajput woman at 15”.

The Queen star wrote in another tweeted that, “This chillar (worthless) industry thinks success got to my head and they can fix me, I was always Baaghi (a rebel), it’s only after success that my voice got stronger and today I am one of the most prominent voices in the nation. History is a witness whoever tried to fix me I fixed them instead”.

She shared, “My papa, he wanted to make me the best doctor in the world, he thought he was being a revolutionary papa by giving me education in best institutions. When I refused to go to school he tried to slap me, I held his hand and famously told him ‘if you slap me I will slap you back’”.

She further added, “That was it! End of our relationship. Something changed in his eyes; he looked at me then my mother and left the room. I knew I had crossed the line and never found him back again but one can only imagine the extent I can go to break free, nothing can keep me caged”.