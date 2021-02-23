When Saif Ali Khan,Kareena Kapoor wrote a pathetic letter to change Taimurs name Web Desk | February 23, 2021 Taimur or Timur is originally the name of a Turkish ruler who invaded India

Saif Ali Khan almost gave into the pressure.

After Kareena and Saif named her firstborn son Taimur in 2016, the couple received a lot of flak because of its historic connection.

Taimur or Timur is originally the name of a Turkish ruler who invaded India.

Speaking on her chat show What Women Want, Kareena told guest Neha Dhupia that a prominent film industry personality rudely told her that she'd made a mistake by naming her child Taimur.

Saif too, in a 2017 interview with Times Of India, recalled a time when he drafted a statement about changing Taimur's name.

“I haven’t told anyone about this — I thought for a second about changing his name. For a couple of weeks. And Kareena was a little against it, and she said, ‘People respect you for your opinion and you can’t’... So I said, yeah, but it’s not about people. I don’t want him to get unpopular.”

“And I still might, maybe when he’s one or two, I might change his name in a while, it’s still sinking in, what to do. Someone in my PR agreed with me, and we drafted a small letter. And when I read it, it was so pathetic, that I cancelled the idea. Because it was really like, uhh, ‘I’m sorry’, and ‘I didn’t want to offend’ and ‘I’m an idiot’ (laughs), and you know, I’ve given in to pressure. It just sounded awful," said Saif.

According to Saif and Kareena, the name Taimur has Persian roots meaning iron. The couple wants their first born to be strong and resilient.