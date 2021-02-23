Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma have no servants at home:Sarandeep Singh Web Desk | February 23, 2021 'Virat always sits with you, chats with you, and goes out for dinner with you,' says former cricketer

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma have 'no servants at home':Sarandeep Singh

Former Indian cricketer and national selector Sarandeep Singh says that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the best hosts.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in a recent interview, Singh recalled a time when he was invited by Virat for dinner.

"At his home, there are no servants. He and his wife will serve food to everyone. What else do you want? Virat always sits with you, chats with you, and goes out for dinner with you. All the other players have so much respect for him. He's very down-to-earth and strong-willed," said Singh.



Sarandeep Singh also touched on the fact that Virat is most polite gentleman he has ever seen, despite a general perception of him being arrogant.

"If you see him in the matches, he's always charged up while batting and fielding. So it seems like he's always hot and arrogant, and doesn't listen to anyone. But no, he's as down-to-earth as he seems aggressive on the field. In selection meetings, he was so polite. He always used to listen to everyone and then finally come to a decision," he concluded.

