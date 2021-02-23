Ahad Raza Mirs mother is accepting applications to get son no.2 married Web Desk | February 23, 2021 'ACCEPTING Applications...Last date "March 15,' writes Samra

Ahad Raza Mir's mother, Samra Raza Mir is looking to get her younger son married.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the mother quipped an adorable caption asking for 'rishtas' for her second son, Adnan Raza Mir.

"Aik larki sidhi sadhi si ..soti ratoon main jagi si..Raat bhar uthnay aur khanay ka shoq ho ....Koi hai ??? ACCEPTING Applications...Last date "March 15" she wrote alongside a picture with Adnan.

Elder son, Ahad, married actress Sajal Aly in a private ceremony in Dubai last year. The couple fell in love on the sets of their TV serial Yaqeen Ka Safar in 2017.





