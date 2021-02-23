Rabt: The captivating anthology releases trailer with star-studded cast: Watch here Web Desk | February 23, 2021 The movie is announced to premiere on March 1, 2021

One of the most-anticipated anthologies of the year, Rabt, is out with an engaging trailer.

Each helmed under a different director, Rabt showcases five short films released in five different months. The titles of the movies are yet to be disclosed.



The anthology, that is produced byTall Man Films, features prominent actors like Feroze Khan, Wahaj Ali, Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed, Sohai Ali Abro, Marina Khan, Zahid Ahmed, Mani, Faizan Sheikh, and Mahmood Aslam playing impactful roles.



The movie is announced to premiere on March 1, 2021 with a captivating story line.

Take a look:







