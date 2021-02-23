Umair Jaswal celebrates four-month wedding anniversary with Sana Javed Web Desk | February 23, 2021 Umair Jaswal writes four month wedding anniversary note for wife Sana Javed

Umair Jaswal celebrates four month wedding anniversary with Sana Javed in a cutest post

Popular Pakistani rockstar Umair Jaswal has set major relationship goals as he has recently celebrated his four-month wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife and actress Sana Javed.

In October 2020, the charming couple tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony. The two left their fans in awe as they shared their adorable wedding pictures.





Recently, taking to Instagram, the Gagar singer shared an adorable picture of the Dunk actress. She can be seen holding beautiful pink roses and balloons everywhere, along with another picture of a delicious looking a strawberry cream cake.

He penned a cute note along with the pictures that reads, “Happy 120 days of bugging the hell out of me. I love you and thank you for making me gain an extra 20 pounds of happiness. Har stress ka hal hai kfc and cake. I look like a panda, thanks to you.”





He concluded his note writing, “May we get old and chubby together. But Allah ka wasta hai, let me workout and diet from tomorrow.”

Responding to his lovely post, the Ruswai famed actress replied, “Hahaha cutie, love you! There’s some more cake in the fridge.”



