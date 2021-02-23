Deepika Padukone bags Dadasaheb Phalke Best Actress award for ‘Chhapaak Web Desk | February 23, 2021 Dadasaheb Phalke awards 2021: Deepika Padukone wins Best Actress award for her performance in ‘Chhapaak’

Over the years, Bollywood has presented brilliant gems on the big screen. One of the most talented and charming actresses of B-Town, Deepika Padukone has proven to be one of the most outstanding performers of the Indian cinema in the recent times.

To celebrate the actress’ talent and amazing effort to bring emotions of the character on screen, the Piku star has been given the most prestigious honor of the cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for Best Actress for movie Chhpaak.





The official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the news. Honoring the Padmaavat actress, they wrote, "Celebrating the dedication you've shown on the way to this achievement. Congratulations to deepikapadukone for winning the "Best Actress" award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. Team DPIFF wishes you the best for your future endeavors!!"

Chhapaak is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika played the lead protagonist in the film. Chhapaak also marked her debut as a producer. The film is directed by acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar. Actor Vikrant Massey also bagged the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star is set to produce and star in a remake of the American comedy film The Intern. She will also share screen space in upcoming films; Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter.