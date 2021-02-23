Parineeti Chopra reveals details of shooting ‘The Girl On The Train Web Desk | February 23, 2021 Parineeti Chopra details experience of shooting upcoming film ‘The Girl On The Train’

Parineeti Chopra reveals details of shooting upcoming thriller ‘The Girl On The Train’

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has impressed her audience with her choice of charming and cute roles in her movies. The actress was successfully able to capture the hearts of her fans with her performances in Ishaaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee and Kesari.

However, Parineeti is now all set to take the digital screen by storm with her latest upcoming film The Girl On The Train. As per reports, the upcoming thriller will be released on a streaming platform and with first teaser, the Namaste England actress has stunned the audience with her latest avatar.

In a recent interview with Indian media outlet Mid Day, Parineeti, 32, revealed the details from shooting the film. She said that during the hectic schedule, she did not want to leave the sets and go home until she got it right. "The Girl on the Train and Saina Nehwal biopic took everything from me. I was happy to give my all to these films because I wanted a gruelling shooting process where I feel responsible for my character. I wanted to impress my director, and not go home till I get the scene right," she said.

"I wanted to do a film like The Girl… for long, but I had to pick from the offers I was getting. Once you do something on screen successfully, people think, ‘Why not cast her again?’ You are stuck in that loop. I was not able to show people that I could do different roles," said the actress who mostly appeared in romantic comedies.





The Kill Dil actress also shared a still from the latest film with her fans. She can be seen portraying emotional expressions in the scene and captioned the post, “Tears - my biggest co-star on this film (sic).”

The Girl On The Train is the Hindi adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller novel with the same title. The book has already been adapted in Hollywood in 2016 with actor Emily Blunt playing the lead role.

The Parineeti starrer is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and will be released on Netflix on February 26.