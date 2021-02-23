Sarwat Gilani faces criticism for wearing a cross necklace in latest pictures Web Desk | February 23, 2021 Criticism sparks on the internet over Sarwat Gilani's cross necklace

Prominent Pakistani actress and model Sarwat Gilani has been often hits the headlines for her bold and outspoken remarks on taboo issues. The actress has been among the vocal artists of the industry, who have challenged the stereotypical norms of the society through her work.

The actress had stunned the audience and critics with her bold avatar in digital platform series Churails, has once again landed herself into hot water as she posted her latest pictures wearing a cross necklace.

The Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu actress was recently spotted hosting the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) 2021. She donned a stylish western monochrome outfit, including black velvet blazer, paired with white top and pants.





She completed her look with dark red lipstick and smokey eyes makeup and also with a silver shimmering cross necklace for the glamorous occasion.

The necklace wreaked havoc as fans condemned the 38-year-old actress for wearing it.

The netizens, while expressing their opinion seems extremely upset claiming the cross is not an accessory but, it has religious value and sentiments attached to it.



