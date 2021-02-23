Sushant Singh Rajput remembered by ‘Kai Po Che! costar Rajkummar Rao Web Desk | February 23, 2021 Rajkummar Rao missed late Sushant Singh Rajput on 8th anniversary of film ‘Kai Po Che!’

Sushant Singh Rajput remembered by ‘Kai Po Che!’ costar Rajkummar Rao

On Monday, the team of Kai Po Che! along with its cast members celebrated the film’s eight anniversary and remembered the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. One of the lead actors of movie, Rajkummar Rao also took to Instagram and wrote about how much he misses Rajput.

Rajput made his acting debut with Kai Po Che! which was a hit. The film was release on 22nd February, 2013 and it was directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rao shared poster of the movie and wrote, “It’s like it was yesterday when Sushant, Amit and I were shooting for the film. You are being missed my dearest sushantsinghrajput”.

The movie resulted in more opportunities for Rao in his Bollywood career, he then starred in hit films like Aligarh and Queen.