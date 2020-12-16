The Intern: Hunt for new actor continues after Rishi Kapoors demise Web Desk | December 16, 2020 In Indian remake of ‘The Intern’ Rishi Kapoor was to play Ben, but makers are looking for new star to replace late actor

The Intern: Hunt for new actor continues after Rishi Kapoor’s demise

Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor were set to play as Ben and Jules in Indian remake of The Intern. However, after Rishi’s sudden demise, makers are now looking for new star to replace him.

Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway starred in Nancy Meyer’s The Intern which was a comedy movie released in 2015. Reportedly, the Bollywood remake is in its pre-production phase and would be released in 2021.

Kapoor passed away in April and now makers have to recast new actor. Moreover, Padukone has many other films lined up such as Mahabharat, Pathan and Shakun Batra’s movie that will be released next year.

However, fans are curious about who will replace Rishi and would play Ben’s character.