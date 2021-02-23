Iqrar ul Hassan supports Maulana Tariq Jamil amid criticism over clothing brand Web Desk | February 23, 2021 Iqrar ul Hassan addressed the ongoing criticism against Maulana Tariq Jamil over his upcoming clothing brand

On Friday, Iqrar ul Hassan took to Twitter and defended Pakistani religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil amid ongoing criticism against his upcoming clothing brand.

The TV anchor tweeted, “It is learned that Maulana Tariq Jamil or his son has started a clothing brand. Trade is also Sunnah and there is no problem in it according to Shariah”.

He added, “I offer my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to them and ask the critics to come up with a logical or shar’i argument or remain silent”.

Ever since, the Islamic preacher confirmed the news of launching his own fashion brand, the masses have given mixed responses.

As per the brand’s page on LinkedIn, “MTJ being supervised directly by Maulana, is dedicated to weave people’s beliefs and convictions into reality. Provides a garment shopping platform to discover and re-associate with that lost identity that is ingrained in all of us”.