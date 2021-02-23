Khalil-ur-Rehman sparks outrage yet again after misbehaving with woman on talk show Web Desk | February 23, 2021 Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar in hot water after sharing problematic comments with female on talk show

Pakistani writer, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar is known for his problematic remarks which lead him in hot waters often. He has yet again sparked outrage after behaving rudely with a female panelist Ailia Zehra on a talk show.

During the talk show, Qamar was discussing about child marriages and divorce rate and started using foul language and being aggressive with other panelist.

Khalil was asked by the host to talk politely but instead he left the show. Zehra took to twitter and shared a video in which she said, “Just had a horrible encounter with toxic masculinity. Khalilur Rehman Qamar lost his marbles during a talk show when I called him out over his hateful rhetoric”.

“He left the show while yelling at the top of his lungs. Called me a RAW agent and spewed sexist slurs,” she added.