‘Story of Suno Chanda has reached its finale says writer Saima Akram Chaudhry Web Desk | February 23, 2021 Saima Akram Chaudhry told Suno Chanda fans to not expect Season three of the TV serial

Writer of famous TV show Suno Chanda, Saima Akram Chaudhry took to Instagram and once and for all addressed the rumors about Season three of the comedy drama.

Akram clarified to fans that there will not be season three of Suno Chanda because the ‘story has reached its finale’.

The writer further urged fans to not insist her or bother her with questions about season 3. She wrote a detailed note explaining why there won’t be more seasons.

Saima wrote, “The fact that everything which has a beginning has an end makes it priceless. Similarly, every story must have an end, because unnecessarily prolonging any story may sometimes spoil its novelty”.





She added, “I accept that season 1 of Suno Chanda was super hit and season 2 could not compete with it in terms of originality because there was nothing consequential left to tell in the tale”.

She further added, “Logically speaking, the story of Suno Chanda has reached its finale”.

Akram also wrote, “I hope you will understand and not make requests anymore”.