Priyanka Chopra on dealing with depression after fathers death Web Desk | February 23, 2021 Priyanka Chopra shared journey and struggles of coping with depression after losing father

Priyanka Chopra revealed about battling depression after father’s death and what helped her the most in overcoming the grief on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast.

Chopra’s father passed away in 2013 due to cancer. She recently discussed about how she dealt with the grief after his death.

The 38-year-old told Fearne that therapy did not help her with depression. She said, “That's what I felt, I feel like my fear is always being stuck. I find wiggle room and movement, I don't like being stuck in anything outside of my control”.

She continued, “I like being in control. When you're in an instance when you're not in control, that was the only thing I knew. I tried therapy, it didn't work for me at that point. I didn't think medication was an option”.

The actress added, “I didn't want to be stuck, I don't know how it started, I just remember feeling sorry for myself. Sitting on the couch, like the fifth month in, watching TV and eating pizza like for hours. Feeling like a glutton, not good about myself”.

While telling what helped her, the Fashion star shared, “It started by just going to take the dog for a walk, it started like that, let's get some fresh air. Then slowly I was like, ‘Oh, okay, that made me smile a little’. Going for a bath, sitting in the kitchen, I was still not going out with friends”.

She stated, “I didn't repeat routines, I got out of my routines. Shook the world up a little bit. I slowly started meeting friends, responding to people who wanted to meet me, I would meet for a drink, half an hour won't make a difference”.

Looking back at the period during which she was struggling with depression, Chopra said, “It really started with stepping into the light instead of being comfortable in the darkness, which is very seductive”.