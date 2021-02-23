Azfar Rehman opens up about being harassed by ‘several women Web Desk | February 23, 2021 Azfar Rehman recalled being harassed by several female coworkers in past

Pakistani model, Azfar Rehman appeared on a show and shared his views about #MeToo movement. He also revealed that he was harassment by several female coworkers in the past.

The 33-year-old said he supports the #MeToo movement but said that he himself has been harassment by multiple women.

The actor stated, “Women are not always right and no one should ever be harassed”.

Rehman also said he do not want to take the names of those people who harassed him. He said nobody can force anyone to do something against their will but if there is mutual consent then no one can question it.

Rehman is a great model and has also worked in many dramas including Chhalawa, Adhi Gawahi, Aatish, Saza e Ishq and many more.