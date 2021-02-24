Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood fake: ‘no two ways about it Web Desk | February 24, 2021 ' I think a person’s life should be more than just their profession,' says Emraan

Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood fake: ‘no two ways about it’

Emraan Hashmi keeps himself away from Bollywood glamour.

The Footpath star, who has been a part of the Indian film industry for more than a decade, says that it is a part of his ‘work ethic’ to stay away from the drama outside the set.

Speaking on a podcast with host Siddharth Kannan, Emraan candidly touched upon his views on Bollywood, calling the industry ‘fake’.

“Aisa toh hai (This is a fact). There are no two ways about it. That is the truth of our industry. But it is not just because of that. I think a person’s life should be more than just their profession,” spoke Emraan.

The reason for the actor’s success is thus his friends and family who keep him grounded and critically analyze his work.

According to the 39-year-old, keeping his distance from the glitz and glam of the industry helps him maintain his sanity.

Meanwhile, Emraan is all set to deliver his magic in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster flick Mumbai Saga. The movie showcases the journey of Bombay becoming the metropolitan state of Mumbai.