Parineeti Chopra wishes original ‘The Girl On The Train star Emily Blunt on birthday Web Desk | February 24, 2021 'Thank you for being the voice in my head when I was shooting,' says Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra is praising Emily Blunt on her birthday.

Blunt, who originally played protagonist in the Hollywood version of Chopra’s upcoming movie The Girl On The Train, turned 38 on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Chopra took to her Twitter and penned a special tribute to her ‘inspiration’ for upcoming Netflix thriller.

“Happy bday #EmilyBlunt! You gave me the inspiration (and many sleepless nights) to do something I never had the guts to do before. Thank you for being the voice in my head when I was shooting. I hope I have done even 10% of what you did in #TheGirlOnTheTrain. Big shoes to fill.”









































The Girl On The Train is helmed under famous Ribhu Dasgupta. The movie, that also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary will premiere on March 19, 2021 on Netflix.