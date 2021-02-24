Kangana Ranaut rejected offer from Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘B grades wont understand Web Desk | February 24, 2021 'I sacrificed a lot to be who I am today,' says Kangana

Kangana Ranaut rejected offer from Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘B grades won’t understand’

Kangana Ranaut is clapping back at Swara Bhaskar over recent criticism.

In a tweet posted by Swara Bhaskar on Saturday, the actor called out Kangana’s claims of refusing to perform on dance numbers.

Sharing an old video from Kangana’s dance in Rajjo (2013), Swara wrote:

“Loved your dancing in this ‘item number’ in the film Rajjo.. you are a great performer and great dancer Kangana.. looking forward to your next!”

Kangana then got back at Swara and called her a ‘B grade’ actress.

"These B grades won’t understand but I said no to item songs of Sanjay Bhansali and Farah Khan also, which made few A listers over night sensations, I sacrificed a lot to be who I am today, back off B grade hyenas if these directors offer you even a passing you will go crawling."

Kangana’s tweet came as a direct jibe at ‘A listers’ Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, who have performed in a number of dance numbers for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan.

Take a look:



