Inside Ayesha Omars ‘Pawri weekend with Dananeer Mobeen: See Photos

Web Desk | February 24, 2021

Inside Ayesha Omar’s ‘Pawri’ weekend with Dananeer Mobeen: See Photos

Ayesha Omar’s weekend was no less than a ‘Pawri’.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the Bulbulay actress shared glimpses of her night with internet sensation Dananeer Mobeen and her sister.

The trio slipped into #PawriHorahiHai shirts and posed for smashing boomerangs on during their time together.

Writing a touching note alongside her pictures with Dananeer, Ayesha wished the starlet a very bright future.

"Love you dananeerr and your beautiful sister. You are special. What you’re doing is special. May Allah protect you, guide you and bless you, always. It was absolutely lovely meeting you and “pawri-ing” with you. It’s gonna be a whirlwind of keeping the pawri going on. But YOU come first. Keep resting and feeding yourself(and your soul), well. May you shine brighter and brighter," she wrote.

Take a look:







