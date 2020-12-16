Shoaib Akhtar talks about spiritual journey on Mira Sethi show Web Desk | December 16, 2020 Shoaib Akhtar shared his thoughts about religion and women’s dressing on Mira Sethi show

Recently, Shoaib Akhtar appeared on Hello! Mira Sethi and revealed his thoughts about religion and what women should wear.

In the interview, the 45-year-old former cricketer opened up about his beliefs, how close he is to his religion and women’s clothing.

“In my life I have been taking lessons from Islamic scholars. I have read Islamic books for knowledge” the former bowler said.

“Then the fantasy of life started again. From the age of 16 till 36, I left everything and lived my life. I saw the world” he added.

“I’m not a scholar, but I’m very close to my religion. Our religion gives us freedom and advises us to give freedom to others too. Our forefathers were brilliant personalities as they were very close to religion. I have even visited Karbala and it was a great experience” he further added.

“If you can’t help women at least give them space. Whatever they wear, it is between them and their Allah. Who are you to say anything? [Tum mamay lagtay ho? Saray thanaydar ban kay aa jatay ho]” he said as he discussed women’s dressing.

He also revealed that his wife does Hijaab and stated “I’ve never asked her to wear it”.