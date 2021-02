Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli ties the knot with Turkish singer: See Photos Web Desk | February 24, 2021 The actress surprised her fans with wedding pictures on Monday

Burcu Kiratli is officially married.

The actress, who rose to fame with her remarkable performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul, surprised her fans with wedding pictures this Monday.

Taking to her Instagram, the beautiful Gokce Hatun shared pictures with her groom in a white wedding gown.

‘Mr & Mrs Akçıl,’ she captioned alongside the photos.





Burcu married Turkish singer Sinan Akçıl in a private ceremony over the weekend.