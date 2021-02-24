Ayesha Omars new skincare line to be ‘100% natural Web Desk | February 24, 2021 Ayesha Omar is all ready to launch her own beauty brand

On Monday, Pakistani actress, Ayesha Omar took to her Instagram and announced that she would be launching organic skin care line.

The 39-year-old did not disclose anything about the product that she would be launching but said that the brand would have organic products.

Omar on official page of her organic skincare brand wrote, “Moving towards experiences that make one feel truly alive has always been ayesha.m.omar ‘s philosophy.





If you’re on a quest to embrace nature truly, you’d want to watch out for what we have in store for you”

In other post, the Bulbulay star wrote, “Embrace the nature of who you are. Let’s return to ourselves with Ayesha O Beauty”





Omar says her skin care line would be vegan, sulphate-free, cruelty-free, “100% natural” and paraben-free.

Many actors as well as fans wished Ayesha well for her new venture.