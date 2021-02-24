Sheheryar Munawar urges men to focus on self-care Web Desk | February 24, 2021 Sheheryar Munawar emphasizes on the importance of self-care for men

Pakistani heartthrob, Sheheryar Munawar recently appeared in an advertisement which highlighted the significance of self-grooming for males.

The 32-year-old wrote a caption alongside the Instagram video that read as, “because there’s a Harry in all of us. Sharing this with all of you because I strongly believe in the idea behind the product/campaign ; men grooming/taking care of themselves”.





He went on, “Growing up, I was often picked on for grooming/taking care of myself, since it’s always been considered an effeminate trait and not manly”.

“Here’s a little attempt at empowering all the men out there. It’s cool to give a shit, it’s cool to care and most importantly, it’s cool to take care of yourselves. Also, on a separate note, if we expect the women in our lives to always take care of themselves then why not return the favour ? We owe it to them and ourselves to do so,” the actor concluded.