A difficult year: Hania Aamir looks back at 2020 Web Desk | February 24, 2021 Let’s not remember 2020 as lockdown days but as the teacher that it was, says Hania Aamir

Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir took to Instagram and shared a picture from her birthday while reflecting on 2020.

The 24-year-old wrote, “Been working constantly so here we go a late burfdayyy post This has been a difficult year for all of us. Some of us lost our loved ones, some of us questioned life & some of us found the true meaning of it”.

She continued, “We’ve learnt how time can be cruel and uncertain & how we need to make the best of what we have. So much learning so much love and so many blessings and a big big alhamdulillah for everything; for what we’ve been through and for what is to come for us”.





The Anaa star added, “I feel like I’m always on an emotional roller coaster this time of the year but you know what it’s alright! I’ve been through my fair share of bad days and I’m human and I can be sensitive towards life. Now THAT IS WHAT IVE LEARNT THIS YEAR! It is okay to have a bad day, it is okay if you want to cry and let it all out, and it is okay if you want to take a break from it all and treat yourself”.

She further said, “Basically it’s okay if you’re not running with the world. You’re your own person and you have your own pace and you will get what you deserve and more at the right time. I posted a story couple of days ago and it said ‘im tired of the narrative that trauma makes you tough & untouchable. We are survivors not superheroes’”.

The actress concluded, “Give yourself a break and be kind to yourself and others around you ; big alhamdulillahs for every step of the way and no losing hope! Let’s not remember 2020 as lockdown days but as the teacher that it was. And a big big thank you to my friends, my family, my fans, my followers who make my days, my years and my birthdays so so special and unforgettable! Thank you for all the love! A happy late birthday to me and always remember to be kind to one another!”