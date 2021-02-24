Azaan Sami Khan reflects on parents divorce Web Desk | February 24, 2021 Azaan Sami Khan opened up about effect of his parents’ divorce on him

Azaan Sami Khan reflects on Parents’ divorce

Singer Azaan Sami Khan’s shared how parents’ divorce affected him in an interview.

His parents Adnan Sami and Zeba Bakhtiar got married in 1993 and parted ways in 1996.

Khan said, “After God, what am I today is because of my mother, and there isn’t a bit of doubt in it that will always be the case, and that is the fact. She served her whole life for me and she is very important for me and will always be important for me”.

He added, “Honestly speaking, while growing up bitterness was there, there was a lot of it. It isn’t that it wasn’t there”.

He further stated, “But when I became a father myself and my own children were born it was when, it started getting clear and I started seeing my parents as human, individually. I stopped judging them because I realized that how difficult it is to be a parent”.