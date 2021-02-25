Parineeti Chopra reflects on her college days: I was hugely overweight Web Desk | February 25, 2021 'I could go back in time and just become a fitter person,' says Parineeti

Parineeti Chopra is terrified of the time she was 'hugely overweight'.

In a recent interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, the Chopra sister was asked about a time she would want to forget in her life.

Parineeti, who plays a girl with amnesia in upcoming thriller The Girl On The Train, said that she would really want to erase how she looked in college.

“I wish I could erase the time I was hugely overweight and I am talking about my college days. I was really unhealthy and really big, and I didn’t quite see it. Today, I care about life and health so much more that I wish I could erase that chapter. I wish I could erase those photos which I see and they terrify me," said Parineeti.



The 32-year-old however would never give up the emotionally dark experiences in her life. Parineeti believes her brave personality is the product of everything she went through in the past.

“Other than that, I have had a couple of instances in my life, where I have been really low and dead emotionally. They have made me the person that I am today, whatever I am, so I would never change those bad experiences. But if I could go back in time and just become a fitter person or maybe have sports in my childhood, I would like to add that to my life,” she added.



The Girl On The Train is all set to release on the streaming giant Netflix this Friday. The movie also features Kriti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwari in titular roles.