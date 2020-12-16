Candlelit vigil held for APS martyrs Web Desk | December 16, 2020 The nation along with the families mourn APS attack on its 6th anniversary

Candlelit vigil held for APS martyrs

On Wednesday, 16th December, Pakistan mourned the deadliest terror attack on Army Public School, Peshawar. 148 staff members and students were martyred and the families honored their martyrs as they held candlelight vigil on the 6th anniversary of the attack.

On Tuesday, parents of APS victims held candlelit vigil both outside and inside APS. They also attended an event arranged by Pak Youth Parliament which was held at APS Shuhada Hall which is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archives Library.

The people who attended the event, later joined a rally outside library, held placards and banners with photos of APS martyrs. They later gathered at school’s main campus on Warsak road and recited fateha.

Moreover, Nighat Yasmeen Orakzai of PPP submitted a resolution in the KP Assembly and it read as “The 16th December is the ‘Black Day’ in the history of Pakistan, as on this day the enemy had attacked the future of Pakistan”.

“The sacrifices rendered by the APS martyrs are a beacon of light for the upcoming generation, for education and peace… This provincial assembly salutes the courage and sacrifices rendered by the APS martyrs” resolution added.