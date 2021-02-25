Sanjay Leela Bhansali sensed chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt 18 years ago Web Desk | February 25, 2021 'When I met Ranbir for the first time, I was 11-years-old,' says Alia

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spill the beans on their first ever interaction.

The couple, who is all set for a big fat Bollywood wedding, are currently awaiting for the release of Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra.

Brahmastra is the first time Alia and Ranbir will appear on the silver screen together. But many do not know that the couple was supposed to debut for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film years ago.

18 years back, Ranbir and Alia auditioned for a role in Bhansali's Balika Vadhu. At that time, Ranbir was 20 and Alia was at a tender age of 11.

The duo revealed this information in an award show.

“Not many people know that Alia and I were actually going to debut together when Sanjay Ji was making a film called Balika Vadhu. We had also done a photoshoot together and since then, I have been a fan of her,” said Ranbir.



Alia added: “Yes, what he’s saying is correct. When I met Ranbir for the first time, I was 11-years-old. He was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I had to do a photoshoot with him. And I was so shy that I had to keep my head on his shoulder and I could not do it.”



Alia also revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali teased her for flirting with Ranbir back then. Seems like Bhansali had already predicted a chemistry between the two.