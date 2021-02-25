Shahroz Sabzwari dishes out how he met Sadaf Kanwal: A big thank you to everyone Web Desk | February 25, 2021 'We got together for awards where we had to perform,' says Shahroz

Shahroz Sabzwari is sharing the moment when he 'hit it off' with wife Sadaf Kanwal.

Speaking on the Couple Show hosted by Hina Altaf and Agha Ali, Shahroz spilled the beans on his first performance with supermodel wife.

"Actually we got together for awards where we had to perform together. So there we hit it off and became such good friends," Shahroz began.

"I'm a very closed up guy so I have a selected few people whom I love and those are the people I talk to. So with Sadaf I hit it off but when we came back, people started painting our friendship in a different light so then we both were like..." Shahroz hinted on how it was actually the people around them who cooked the idea of the couple getting together.

"A big thank you to everyone," Shahroz paid his gratitude to fans.





Speaking on the qualities he values in Sadaf, Shahroz revealed that he really appreciates her honesty.

"The best thing that would any attract any man is honesty. Especially in our industry, where we are out and about, and us men being however we are, growing up in Pakistan, we have a certain mentality. So keeping that mentality in mind, her morals were in the right place," he said.