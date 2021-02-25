Its a boy! Ali Xeeshan welcomes first child with wife Myrah Web Desk | February 25, 2021 'God has blessed us with a baby boy, Alhamdulillah,' announces Ali Xeeshan

Pakistani fashion designer, Ali Xeeshan, is blessed with a baby boy.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the father shared the happy news with all of his followers.

"HEY!! ITS A BOY!!" he wrote alongside a doodle of a child in blue.

The 'Numaish' designer later shared the first look of his child with wife Myrah in a loved-up photo.

" So which of the favours of your Lord would you deny.” Surah Ar Rehman (Ayat 13)

Hey Everyone! God has blessed us with a baby boy, Alhamdulillah!Meet Jansher Ali," he revealed the name of his bundle of joy.





Ali Xeeshan married wife Myrah in 2019. Myrah pursued journalism before she tied the knot with the designer.



