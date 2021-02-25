Shah Rukh Khan praises gangsta Alia Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser Web Desk | February 25, 2021 'I always look forward to your work as an actor,' says SRK

Shah Rukh Khan is all-praises for Alia Bhatt after the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser.

The blazing teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next has swept off even King Khan off his feet.

Taking to his Twitter on Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan penned a heartfetl note for his 'little one,' Alia as he congratulated her for the milestone.



"I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. aliaa08."



Shah Rukh and Alia shared screen space in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi in 2016.

Many other friends from the fraternity, including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and S. S. Rajamouli also extended their heartiest support to Alia Bhatt after her daunting performance.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on S. Hussain Zaidi book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The movie will depict Alia Bhatt as the matriarch of Kamathipura.

