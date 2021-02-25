Shaniera Akram reminds people to ‘Pawri while following SOPs Web Desk | February 25, 2021 Shaniera Akram asks people to enjoy ‘Pawri’ with COVID safety SOPs

The Pawri Ho Rahi Hai meme isn’t getting any older on social media as netizens and celebrities have been enjoying the trend by uploading their versions of having their 'Pawri.'

Joining the bandwagon, prominent social worker and wife to former cricketer Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, has also reacted to the social media viral meme 'Pawri Horahi Hai.'

Shaniera, who is an avid social media user, took to Twitter and requested her fans and followers to keep on partying while also following the necessary precautions for COVID-19.

Recreating the famous meme line, Shaniera, 37, asked people to not forget the COVID-19 SOPs as they enjoy recreating the meme.

"I’m all in for a #PawriHoRahiHai but can we do it with some masks on!," she said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The viral meme Pawri Ho Rahi Hai is a short video by Instagram influencer Dananeer Mobeen which took the internet by storm in India and Pakistan as well. Several renowned celebrities from both countries recreated the hilarious meme and shared it on social media.