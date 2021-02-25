Good news for music lovers! Spotify is now available in Pakistan Web Desk | February 25, 2021 The wait is finally over as Spotify is now available in Pakistani

Popular Swedish audio-streaming service, Spotify has officially made its way to Pakistan. The streaming service has been launched in Asian countries including, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka on February 23, 2021.

For all the music lovers in the country, the world’s most popular platform for music has now been made available for free. The platform has also announced its different subscription services along with their charges for listeners to enjoy a never-before experience.





Spotify holds a worldwide community of more than 345 million monthly active listeners, including 155 million premium subscribers. The platform offers a personalized listening experience to people from local and international artists and more than 70 million tracks.

Spotify launched in Pakistan with an unrivalled mix of features and the freedom to play across a wide range of devices and app integrations. Music lovers will now discover and share new music from both local and international artists and can enjoy the vast range music genres across the globe.