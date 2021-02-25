Priyanka Chopra reacts to memes on her puffy green dress Web Desk | February 25, 2021 Priyanka Chopra-Jonas loves the memes created on her puffy green dress

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas reacts with laughing as netizens shares memes on her puffy green dress

Superstar Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is known as one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and Hollywood as well and also is a big name in the fashion world as she can don every style and every look with confidence.

The White Tiger star has been over the moon enjoying the response of her recently-released memoir Unfinished.

Recently, the Fashion star’s fans have been busy creating memes on her puffy green polka dot outfit.

While, fans have created some of the hilarious memes for Priyanka’s dress, she has been loving them and shared most of them on her social media platforms as well.

Taking to Twitter, the Mary Kom star tweeted, “Too funny… Thanks for making my day, guys!” and added a few memes that show her as a blow-horn while many replaced Pokémon with 'Priyankemon.'

The look that has sparked this wave of meme was featured in one of Priyanka’s videos posted on Instagram where she can be seen video-calling Instagram star dog Tika for fashion advice.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her next project titled Citadel in London. She has also two Hollywood projects, Text For You and Matrix 4 in the pipeline.