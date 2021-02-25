Janhvi Kapoor says familys association with films puts pressure on her Web Desk | February 25, 2021 Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her character in upcoming film 'Roohi'

Janhvi Kapoor says family’s association with films puts pressure on her

Bollywood’s young talented sensation Janhvi Kapoor has successfully captured audiences’ hearts with her amazing acting and charming personality.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018 release film Dhadak with actor Ishaan Khattar, is now gearing up for her latest avatar in upcoming horror/comedy film Roohi.

In a recent interview with Deadline, while speaking about her character in the upcoming film, Janhvi spoke about why she chose to be a part of a different genre film of Bollywood. She said, “it was a lot of fun, but quite grueling as well. It’s fun to play such an extreme character.”

The 23-year-old actress also opened up about facing the pressure due to her family’s film background in Bollywood, with fans and critics expecting her to be like her mother late actress Sridevi. Janhvi said, "There are a lot of comparisons and expectations but there’s also a lot of goodwill. There are some people who expect you to be as good as your mum was but there are other people that love your mother and father so much they’ll accept you right off the bat. There are two sides to every coin and you have to make of it what you can."

Roohi is directed by Hardik Mehta and the film features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead role. The film will hit the theatres on March 11. Furthermore, Janhvi will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.