Adnan Siddiqui pens heartfelt note on daughter Maryams 16th birthday

February 25, 2021

Adnan Siddiqui pens heartfelt note on daughter Maryam’s 16th birthday

Superstar and talented actor Adnan Siddiqui has been ruling over the hearts of his millions of fans over the decades with his stellar acting performances.

The actor, who has given various blockbuster hit drama serials including Meray Paas Tum Ho, Merey Humdum Meray Dost and Maat, surely has heart of gold as he never misses out any opportunity to express his love for his children.

Adnan, who is the proud father of three, two daughter named Maryam and Daniya and son Zaid has recently turned to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for his daughter Maryam’s 16th birthday.

The Mom star posted a video on Instagram, as he is currently in Turkey and wished his daughter on her big day, saying that she’s a young woman now.

In the caption, he began with, "Dear Maryam Jan, Sixteen is a big number. Mere two years short of, as you millennials say, adulting. What seemed like light years away is right at your doorstep, replete with responsibilities and novelties.”

He went on to say, “It is only a matter of time before you cease to exist a teenager and transcend into an unknown space where it’d be expected of you to be make wise and right choices, where you may be weighed down by the demands of the world, where reality and how you’ve viewed your life till now will often be blurred, where life would be at times overwhelming, where you’d juggle between success and failure, illusion and realism, obscure and clear.”

Adnan also said that, “You’d plan and un-plan. Sometimes life will control and on other time, the reins would be in your hands. You will learn beyond your books, your friendships will extend beyond sleepovers. You will fall in love, and have your heart broken too. Challenges and disappointments will also make occasional appearance.”

He concluded with, “But in all this rollercoaster, hold onto the compassionate and beautiful soul you have. Be kind to yourself. Don’t be too critical of your failures. Be confident. Be independent. Have your opinions. Speak your mind. Assert yourself. Accept others. And most of all, always be humble and have an unwavering moral compass. Have a wonderful birthday!”