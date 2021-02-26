Spotted: Salman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Pathan Web Desk | February 26, 2021 Salman Khan has signed for a cameo for SRK's next

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have joined hands for a big-budget action film.

The Karan Arjun duo, that was engaged in a long-time feud for reasons unknown, has become amiable in the past few years.

There have been times when both the actors made cameo in each other's films to celebrate the new friendship. It was Shah Rukh who appeared in Salman's Tubelight in 2017.

Now as reported byTimes Of India, Salman Khan was recently spotted stepping out of his house to shoot for Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie, Pathan.

The action flick is scheduled to release in 2022 under the banner of Yash Raj Productions. The film also features Deepika Padukone as the protagonist.





Reportedly, Salman Khan had signed for a cameo role in the film. The news was later confirmed by the actor himself.

Speaking on Big Boss 14, Bollywood's Bhai said,""Life goes on, show goes on. When this show ends, I will move to Pathan, then Tiger (3) and later to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali."



