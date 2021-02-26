When Saif Ali Khan decided to add a disclaimer with Taimurs name Web Desk | February 26, 2021 'I should have added a disclaimer (to Taimur's name), as they do in the movies,' said Saif

When Saif Ali Khan decided to add a 'disclaimer' with Taimur's name

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor became parents to baby number two this Sunday.

Already parents to a four-year-old son, Kareena and Saif received a lot of flak in 2017, when they named their son Taimur Ali Khan.

Speaking to Neha Dhupia on chat show What Women Want, Kareena revealed that she has decided not to reveal the name of the baby until it finally happens.

“After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise," she said.



Taimur's name received a lot of backlash by the social media over its origins. Timur, originally, it the name of a Turkish invader who attacked India.

With all the criticism around the newborn, Saif even considered changing the name of his young Tim Tim.

"I should have added a disclaimer (to Taimur's name), as they do in the movies, that any resemblance to any person living or dead, is purely coincidental," Saif told Mumbai Mirror in 2017

"Yes, there were some people who raised some objections but obviously just to look at medieval history and to make value judgments is, I think, ridiculous, and a lot of people have said that on my behalf. I feel quite confident that we don’t live in a right-wing society. As yet, India is still liberal and people are still open-minded,” he concluded.

